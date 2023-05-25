Home Business

No timeline yet for resumption of Go First operations

The Wadia group airline has cancelled all flights since May 3, a day after filing for insolvency.

Published: 25th May 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Go First Airlines

Go First Airlines (Photo | Go First Facebook)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Beleaguered airline Go First unlikely to resume operations in the next couple of days, said people familiar with the development. Earlier it was reported that the airline may begin commercial operations from May 27. 

“The flight cancellation date will be extended beyond May 26. Though the current airline management has told the pilots to be ready, it hasn’t given a date as when they would restart flying,” a person familiar with the development told this publication. 

He added that, as of now, there is no clarity as who would be pumping money in the airline to support operations and with how many planes the cash-starved airline would resume operations. “It is heard that the airline is in talks with some big investors but so far we haven’t heard from the management or appointed resolution professional,” the source said. 

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that they are yet to hear from the low-cost carrier when they would resume operations.  “We have not received anything firm from Go First far. We will be taking a final decision on permissions to the airline after examining all safety protocols,” Scindia said on the sidelines of a CII event. 

The Wadia group airline has cancelled all flights since May 3, a day after filing for insolvency. In a mail to employees, a GoFirst executive told employees on Wednesday that aviation regulator DGCA will be conducting an audit to check their preparedness in the coming days. “Once approved by the Regulator, we would be soon commencing operations.

The Ops team will connect with you for the roster and training program.” “The CEO has assured that the salary for the month of April will be credited to your account before the commencement of operations. Furthermore, from the coming month, the salary will be paid in the first week of every month,” the mail noted. Go First on Tuesday had told the DGCA it hopes to resume flight operations at the “earliest” but did not have any tentative date by when it plans to do so and with what scale.

‘Yet to hear from the airline on resumption of service’
Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that they are yet to hear from the low-cost carrier when they would resume operations.  GoFirst on Wednesday said DGCA will be conducting an audit to check their preparedness in the coming days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go First
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp