Home Business

Uber’s green push: Cab aggregator to bring e-car option from June 

This service, currently present in 100+ cities in 15 countries across the world, allows passengers to request an all-electric vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled car. 

Published: 25th May 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Uber

Uber (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Planning to go all-electric in India by 2040, cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday announced rollout of Uber Green in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting June 2023. This service, currently present in 100+ cities in 15 countries across the world, allows passengers to request an all-electric vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled car. 

To support the services, Uber will deploy 25,000 electric vehicles across Uber’s top seven cities via partnerships with Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Private Limited and Moove. Uber is also tying up with Zypp Electric to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2024. Over 1,000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers are already deployed on Uber Moto in Delhi.

Uber’s shift towards EV comes as it faces competition from electric taxi aggregator BluSmart Mobility and long-time competitor Ola. Earlier this year, Uber had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to introduce around 25,000 XPRES–Tata Motor EVs in the Indian market. 

For EV financing, Uber and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have signed an MoU to support the purchase of cleaner fuel vehicles - EV and CNG. The partnership will help provide affordable loans of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.  

“Going all-electric is a challenge that’s bigger than Uber. We can’t do it alone. To be successful, the economic burden of making the transition to EVs should not fall on drivers. With these industry leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India’s ride sharing industry,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Green Uber EVs
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp