With Rs 2,000 set to go, What should be India's highest currency note?

Dipak Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the government deciding to scrap Rs 2,000 notes, Rs 500 notes will be the highest-denominated currency notes in India – one of the lowest in the world if compared with its value in the US dollar.

The Rs 500 note is worth USD 6.1 at current exchange rates.

In Japan, the highest denomination note in circulation is 10,000 Yen, which is worth USD 7.6, while China’s 100 Yuan note is worth USD 14.3.

In countries/regions like Singapore (where the largest denominated currency note is 1000 Singapore dollars) and in the European Union (500 Euro), the value of in US dollar terms of the highest denominated currency is USD 750 and USD 541 respectively.

Should the Rs 500 note, therefore, be the highest denomination note in India or is there a case for reintroducing the Rs 1,000 note?

With the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das denying the possibility of re-issuance of Rs 1,000 notes, Rs 500, it seems, is going to be the highest-denominated currency note in India.

Is 500 a big enough denomination?

In the current circumstances, the Rs 500 note is a sufficiently high-value note, says former Finance Secretary Shubash Chandra Garg.

"In the pre-digital payment era, cash was the only way to make large payments. Today large payments are almost invariably made digitally. Cash currency has become a small-value transaction currency. Even UPI etc. are giving it a tough competition," he says.

Many others feel the same. “In my opinion, we should not have currencies beyond Rs 500,” says the chief economist of a large conglomerate on the condition of anonymity. He says that for an economy guided by inflation-targeting monetary policy, higher denominations like Rs 2000 are not very relevant.

Deepanshu Mohan, Professor of Practice and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies, Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, OP Jindal Global University, says that he is fine with Rs 500 or even Rs 1000 notes. “I don’t think there was any problem having 500 and 1000 notes,” he says

Factors driving the decision

Experts say the primary determinants are inflation and the velocity of money, which is necessarily the rate at which currency is exchanged. In the case of India, Rs 2,000 notes are not frequently used for transactions, and are primarily used as a store of value, say experts.

In countries where hyperinflation prevails, the value of a currency is not exactly the same as in countries of moderate inflation, says Lekha Chakraborty, professor of economics at the National Institute of Public Finance and Planning (NIPFP).

She cited the example of Indonesia, where the highest denomination of currency is one lakh rupiah.

"If you have high inflation, you will need high-denominated notes," agrees NR Bhanumurthy, vice chancellor of Dr Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru.

However, he believes that more than the denomination of the currency note, the velocity (how frequently is it being exchanged) of the currency note also matters. “Rs 2000 note was rarely used for transactions,” he said.

"Any currency note which has higher velocity will ultimately be used more frequently. So, the decision of which currency note is being printed more will be based on the velocity of the currency. Velocity clearly of a high denomination note is very low," says Deepanshu Mohan of OP Jindal University.

Withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes

Most analysts and economists believe that the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency note is correct, but they may not agree entirely with the methods.

"Initially in 2016-17, it (Rs 2,000 note) did help in bringing cash in circulation to desirable levels, but pulling it out is a justified step, and it should have been done at least 2 years ago," says the economist from the large business conglomerate mentioned earlier.

Deepanshu — while agreeing with the decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes — believes it could have been done much earlier, but not the way it is being done right now.

There are so many ways in which currency in circulation can be changed over a period of time without undertaking demonetization.

Demonetisation happens when there is already a crisis of trust in your currency and macro fundamentals are misplaced, he says, adding that demonetisation is common in Zimbabwe, where the inflation rate is as high as 300 per cent.

Experts say undertaking a demonetisation-like exercise every now and then creates distrust for the country’s currency.

Many South Asian countries like Bhutan and Nepal accept the rupee as a currency for financial transactions. But if the government undertakes such measures every now and then, the rupee will lose its credibility.

"This sort of action creates a huge crisis of credibility of Indian currency. That for me is a more serious concern at a time when the rupee is one of the worst-performing currencies," says Deepanshu Mohan of OP Jindal University.

