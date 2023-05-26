Angel tax: Singapore, Mauritius not in exempted list

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a surprise move, the tax department has excluded Singapore, Mauritius, Netherlands and Luxembourg from the list of countries exempted from the stricter Angel Tax rules implemented recently. These countries are the biggest contributors to foreign direct investments (FDI) in India.

In a notification issued late on Wednesday, the government identified 21 countries, investments from which will be exempted from the recent change in tax rules, bringing investments from overseas jurisdiction under the Angel Tax. The countries on the exempted list are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK, the US and Russia.

The latest notification means any investments from these countries (excluded countries) will attract angel tax. Saurrav Sood- Practice Leader-International Tax and Transfer pricing at SW India says this seems to be a deliberate miss in spite of the fact that many investments come from these jurisdictions through SPVs (special purpose vehicles), which invest indirectly into Indian start-ups.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said countries such as Singapore, Mauritius and Netherlands have been missed and this will certainly impact investments from these countries. “We believe that the government should take industry views on this and take steps to include these countries in the exempt list,” Joshi said.

Apart from the US, Mauritius and Singapore are top sources of FDI inflow to India. According to government data, Mauritius, Singapore, Netherland contribute 25.9%, 23% and 6.9% of total equity inflow to India from April 2000 to December 2022. The CBDT also excluded entities registered with SEBI as Category-I FPI, endowment funds, pension funds created and broad-based Pooled Investment Vehicle or fund where the number of investors in such vehicle or fund is more than 50.

Sood also said such a condition of 50 investors is somewhat misaligned with Section 9A provisions which provide safe harbour benefits with 25 investors as a condition there in. “While this notification has been a welcome relief to investors, it will have to be seen whether it meets the end fairly or is a goal half achieved,” he added.

Last week, the CBDT exempted many foreign and Indian entities from the purview of angel tax. To account for forex fluctuations, bidding processes and variations in other economic indicators, it also proposed to provide a safe harbour of 10 % variation in value.

Start-up investments

Introduced in 2012, it is the tax that unlisted firms are liable to pay on the capital they raise via issue of shares

Investments from Australia, Canada, France, UK and US, among other 16 countries in Indian start-ups exempted from angel tax

Investments from govt-related investors including sovereign funds, banks and specified countries (21) are not subject to angel tax provisions

In its previous notification, CBDT had proposed to provide a safe harbour of 10 % variation in value

CBDT notification comes into effect on April 1, 2023

