Equity markets rally for second day; Sensex jumps 1 per cent

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the major gainers.

Published: 26th May 2023 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's rally on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1 per cent, amid buying in index major Reliance Industries, fresh foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 629.07 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 62,501.69.

During the day, it rallied 657.21 points or 1.06 per cent to 62,529.83.

The NSE Nifty climbed 178.20 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 18,499.35.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries jumped 2.79 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the other major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and NTPC were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower.

The US market ended mostly with gains on Thursday.

The Sensex climbed 98.84 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 61,872.62 on Thursday.

The Nifty gained 35.75 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,321.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 589.10 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.24 per cent to USD 76.44 a barrel.

