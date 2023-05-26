Go First asked to submit revival plan in 30 days

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Contrary to earlier expectations that Go First would resume operations by the end of May, it appears now that the cash-strapped airline will take at least a month, if not longer, to start flying again.

This delay comes as aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday gave a month’s time to the airline to submit a restructuring or revival plan for resuming operations.

The low-cost carrier has been asked to furnish the status of availability of the operational aircraft fleet, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding and working capital, and arrangements with lessors and vendors, among other details. The revival plan, once submitted by Go First, would be reviewed by the DGCA for further appropriate action.

Go First stopped flying on May 3, a day after it filed for bankruptcy. A severe financial crisis due to non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) led to the grounding of about half of its fleet, forcing them to take this extreme step, the airline had told.

As per the latest update on the company’s website, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. Go First recently submitted its response to the show cause notice issued by the aviation regulator on May 8. In its reply, the airline requested to allow it to use the moratorium period to prepare a restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to the regulator for approvals before restarting operations.

Earlier, DGCA had said it will conduct an audit of Go First’s readiness to resume operations before giving green signal. Go First had told DGCA it hopes to resume operations at the “earliest” but didn’t give any tentative date by when it plans to do so and with what scale. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said they are yet to hear from the airline when they would resume operations. Meanwhile, a judge of the Delhi high court on Thursday recused herself from hearing a batch of pleas by aircraft lessors of Go First seeking directions to the authorities to release their planes leased to the crisis-hit airline.

