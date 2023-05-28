ONDC to generate jobs in logistics & supply chain

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government-backed platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which has been creating buzz in the e-commerce space, has the potential to generate a significant number of job opportunities across various sectors.

Recently, with an aim to capitalise on ONDC opportunities, last-mile logistics firm Shadowfax said it will be hiring 10,000 new riders and delivery partners. ONDC started its beta testing process in September last year with small retailers across 16 pin codes in Bengaluru. Now, the network has 36,000 sellers, 35 network participants and 8 categories including electronics, home & kitchen apart from food and beverage.

“ONDC seeks to empower small and local businesses by offering a level playing field and access to a larger customer base. This can stimulate grassroots entrepreneurship and job development, particularly in rural areas where the internet economy has the ability to transcend the urban-rural divide,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services. He added that there is a huge opportunity for logistics companies as the platform has the potential to catalyse job possibilities across the Indian economy. The platform will boost small merchant digitisation and reduce the dominance of big players.

Kartik Narayan, CEO, TeamLease Services, said job demand is expected to rise in areas such as e-commerce platforms & marketplaces, logistics & supply chain management, IT & software development, data analytics and AI. “With the integration of ONDC, e-commerce platforms will require professionals skilled in managing digital commerce networks, catalogue management, data analytics, logistics coordination, customer support and digital marketing. The increased digitalisation and connectivity facilitated by ONDC will lead to a surge in demand for professionals specialising in logistics and supply chain management. This includes roles such as warehouse managers, inventory coordinators, transportation coordinators, and last-mile delivery personnel,” he explained.

HR experts said it is challenging to provide a precise number of job opportunities that ONDC could create. “In the next one to five years, it is anticipated that thousands of new jobs will be generated across the e-commerce, logistics, IT, and related sectors. The precise number will depend on various factors, including the pace of ONDC’s implementation, market adoption, and the overall growth of the e-commerce industry in India,” said Narayan.Also, the development and maintenance of the ONDC infrastructure will require skilled IT professionals, software developers and data scientists.

