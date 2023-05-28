Home Business

Sun Pharma plans to acquire 100 per cent stake in Israel’s Taro in all-cash deal

Such transaction structure would benefit all stakeholders of Taro and may be performed in a swift and certain manner, said the company.

Published: 28th May 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Scientists work with a bioreactor at a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s largest pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma on Saturday proposed to fully acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries through a reverse triangular merger. The Mumbai-based drug major, which currently owns a 78.48% stake in Taro, will purchase the shares in the all-cash deal for $38 per ordinary share that will be paid in full at the completion of the proposed transaction.

“We believe that the proposed transaction provides a compelling liquidity opportunity for the company’s shareholders and will benefit the company and all of its stakeholders,” the company said in its filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The proposed price reflects a premium of 31.2% over Taro’s closing price on May 25, 2023, and a 41.5% premium over Taro’s average closing price over the previous 60 days. Taro will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma and will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 (ICL), the all-cash deal will be completed as a reverse triangular merger, in which Sun Pharma will be required to establish a wholly owned subsidiary or SPV that will engage in a merger agreement with Taro.

“We envisage the Proposed Transaction to be consummated in the form of a reverse triangular merger under the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 (“ICL”) and practice,” said the company.“In this context, Purchaser shall form a wholly owned subsidiary (the SPV), which shall enter into a merger agreement with Taro, with the SPV merging with and into Taro and Taro surviving the merger transaction,” it added.

Such transaction structure would benefit all stakeholders of Taro and may be performed in a swift and certain manner, said the company. The proposed acquisition does not include shares held by Sun Pharma and its affiliates.

The agreement must be fully complied with in order for it to become effective. Sun Pharma also needs approval from all relevant regulatory authorities, including Taro’s shareholders, and, if necessary, other parties. The company has not specified any timeline for the completion of the proposed acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sun Pharma Taro Pharmaceutical
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp