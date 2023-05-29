Cash spending highest during festivals: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country witnessed the maximum cash usage and demand during the festive and wedding seasons between October and December in FY 2022, and during October, December and March of FY 2023, data from business service company CMS Info Systems showed.

The CMS India Cash Vibrancy Report 2023 highlights the importance of cash usage among consumers and its robust co-existence with digital payments in the country, and according to the report, the ATM cash withdrawal of R2.84 lakh crore in March 2023 is an absolute growth of 235% in a matter of 76 months after demonetisation.

Data of average cash collected from Retail Cash Management (RCM) points split within the six key industry sectors reveal a 50:50 performance. Sectors within Transportation, Organised Retail and Banking & Financial services (BFSI) sectors saw an annual increase of 38.7%, 14.4% and 5.6% each during FY 2023. The report added that at $421 billion in 2021, the country saw the third-highest annual growth of 7.9% in CIC (currency in circulation), while UK (+11.8%) and China (+10.2%) respectively saw the highest and second-highest annual growth over 2020.

After touching 8.7% in 2016, India’s CIC to GDP ratio has averaged close to 12.4% which is higher than the 10-year average of 11.8%. Anush Raghavan, President, Cash Management Services, CMS Info Systems said, “The report demonstrates the relevance and importance of cash in the Indian economy.

We have seen 10.1% growth in monthly average cash replenishment at ATMs and a strong 1.3X increase in average cash collection per point with e-commerce companies in FY23”. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh together accounted for 43.1% of the total ATM cash replenished by CMS Info Systems across the country in FY 2023.

