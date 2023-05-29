ICICI to raise stake in general insurance business above 50 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The board of ICICI Bank has decided to increase its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited by 4% in multiple tranches, and make the general insurance company its subsidiary.

The Bank Board, which met on Sunday, decided to acquire at least a 2.5% stake out of the 4% before 9 September 2024, the deadline for divesting the bank’s shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance to less than 30% of the company’s paid-up capital.

As per the banking rules, no bank should hold shares in any company exceeding 30% of the paid-up share capital of that company unless the company is a subsidiary of the bank. ICICI Bank currently holds 48.02% in ICICI Lombard. A 2.5% increase in holding before 9 September 2024 would take the bank’s shareholding in the company above 50%, a condition for a firm to become a subsidiary of another.

ICICI Bank had a 55.86% stake in the general insurance company as of 31 March 2020. However, it divested its stake in tranches in the next three years bringing it down to 48.02%. This necessitated the bank to follow Section 19(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, limiting its exposure in the company to 30%.

RBI had on 10 March 2023 granted an extension of the deadline to adhere to Section 19 (2) rules to 9 September 2024. Meanwhile, the shareholders have approved the appointment of Sandeep Batra as executive director of the bank for a period of five years effective from the date of approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The effective date of the same was from December 23, 2020.

New executive director

