MG Motor drives in premium SUV Gloster Blackstorm edition at Rs 40.29 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Monday said it has introduced a new edition of its premium sports utility vehicle Gloster with the price starting at Rs 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Blackstorm edition comes with Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system).

"The MG Gloster represents a timeless symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Taking this legacy, a step further, the Gloster Blackstorm exudes even more confidence and determined sportiness," MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

The model exceeds the expectations of discerning premium SUV owners who desire exceptional features and a dynamic blend of ruggedness and luxury, he claimed.

The trim which is powered by a 2-litre diesel powertrain comes with over 30 safety features including first-in-segment Level -1 ADAS.

