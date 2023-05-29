Two slices in one large and mid cap funds

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

At a seminar I addressed recently, one of the young participants there asked me which category of mutual fund schemes I would recommend and why. My response was that while I was constrained not to recommend per se, category selection and weightage would usually be a function of the Life-Cycle stage of the investor.

She then proceeded to tell me that she had read that Large Cap funds are safer than Mid-Cap funds for investment and whether I concurred. I replied that it is widely believed to be so, theoretically at least and on the risk scales provided by Asset Management Companies. I was, however, surprised to learn that she was relatively unaware of the category of Large and Mid-Cap Funds.

Large and Mid-Cap Funds were introduced as a separate category of Equity Funds by SEBI in October 2017. As opposed to a pure large cap fund or a mid cap fund, these funds have the leeway to diversify their investments with more moderate weightage across a single fund.

A Large and Mid-Cap Fund, by definition, is a type of equity fund that invests at least 35% of its AUM in large cap stocks and another 35% in mid cap stocks with leeway to invest more thereafter in either or any category as well as in debt and money market instruments. As it is a pure equity fund, one must have a long-term investment horizon while investing in this category, since like all pure equity funds, its risk multiplies if targeted for short-term investments.

Like other equity funds, this category too is taxed at the rate of 10% for Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) made on the sale of units priced at over R1 lakh, and 15% for Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) if the units are sold within the time period of 1 year from the date of allotment. These funds which effectively invest in the top 250 listed companies in terms of market capitalisation have the combined features of Large Cap and Mid Cap Funds which offer relatively better stability, balance of risk and potential for higher returns in the long term.

The usual Benchmark used for Large and Mid Cap Funds is the Nifty Large-Midcap 250 Index. Its performance for the 1 and 5 year period respectively are as follows:

Some of the larger funds in terms of Assets Under Management (AUM) in this category include SBI Large & Midcap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund, HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund and Axis Growth Opportunities Fund.

In the next column, we shall focus on the holding patterns, top industry-wise investment weights and the performances of a few randomly selected funds from this category over different time frames.

Ashok Kumar

Head of LKW-India.

He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

(Views expressed here are personal)

At a seminar I addressed recently, one of the young participants there asked me which category of mutual fund schemes I would recommend and why. My response was that while I was constrained not to recommend per se, category selection and weightage would usually be a function of the Life-Cycle stage of the investor. She then proceeded to tell me that she had read that Large Cap funds are safer than Mid-Cap funds for investment and whether I concurred. I replied that it is widely believed to be so, theoretically at least and on the risk scales provided by Asset Management Companies. I was, however, surprised to learn that she was relatively unaware of the category of Large and Mid-Cap Funds. Large and Mid-Cap Funds were introduced as a separate category of Equity Funds by SEBI in October 2017. As opposed to a pure large cap fund or a mid cap fund, these funds have the leeway to diversify their investments with more moderate weightage across a single fund.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A Large and Mid-Cap Fund, by definition, is a type of equity fund that invests at least 35% of its AUM in large cap stocks and another 35% in mid cap stocks with leeway to invest more thereafter in either or any category as well as in debt and money market instruments. As it is a pure equity fund, one must have a long-term investment horizon while investing in this category, since like all pure equity funds, its risk multiplies if targeted for short-term investments. Like other equity funds, this category too is taxed at the rate of 10% for Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) made on the sale of units priced at over R1 lakh, and 15% for Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) if the units are sold within the time period of 1 year from the date of allotment. These funds which effectively invest in the top 250 listed companies in terms of market capitalisation have the combined features of Large Cap and Mid Cap Funds which offer relatively better stability, balance of risk and potential for higher returns in the long term. The usual Benchmark used for Large and Mid Cap Funds is the Nifty Large-Midcap 250 Index. Its performance for the 1 and 5 year period respectively are as follows: Some of the larger funds in terms of Assets Under Management (AUM) in this category include SBI Large & Midcap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund, HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund and Axis Growth Opportunities Fund. In the next column, we shall focus on the holding patterns, top industry-wise investment weights and the performances of a few randomly selected funds from this category over different time frames. Ashok Kumar Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com (Views expressed here are personal)