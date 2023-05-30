BPCL to start supplying bio-ATF from 2025-26, firm in touch with OEMs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will start supplying bio-ATF (aviation turbine fuel) or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to airlines from 2025-26, said a senior official of the company.

BPCL said it is in touch with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and exploring tie-ups with ‘technology people’ to set up SAF plants in India. “We are working on bio-ATF. We are exploring tie-ups with technology people and airplane manufacturers so that we can collaborate and come out with demonstrable technology,” said Bharat L Newakar, chief general manager (R&D), BPCL.

The country’s second-largest oil marketing company will come up with an aviation fuel plant at its Mumbai Refinery or Bina Refinery to meet the surging demand of eco-friendly fuel. Currently, it supplies 2.5 MMTPA aviation fuel to the airlines, and it will need to produce at least 1% of SAF.

Recently, India’s first commercial passenger flight using an indigenously produced SAF blend was successfully flown. As per oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri, by 2025, if India targets to blend 1% SAF blending in Jet fuel, it would require about 14 crore litre of SAF annually.

More ambitiously, if India targets for 5% SAF blend, it will require about 70 crore litre of SAF/ annum. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a green aviation fuel plant in India. The bio-ATF plant will be based on technology developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) and Engineers India.

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will start supplying bio-ATF (aviation turbine fuel) or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to airlines from 2025-26, said a senior official of the company. BPCL said it is in touch with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and exploring tie-ups with ‘technology people’ to set up SAF plants in India. “We are working on bio-ATF. We are exploring tie-ups with technology people and airplane manufacturers so that we can collaborate and come out with demonstrable technology,” said Bharat L Newakar, chief general manager (R&D), BPCL. The country’s second-largest oil marketing company will come up with an aviation fuel plant at its Mumbai Refinery or Bina Refinery to meet the surging demand of eco-friendly fuel. Currently, it supplies 2.5 MMTPA aviation fuel to the airlines, and it will need to produce at least 1% of SAF.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recently, India’s first commercial passenger flight using an indigenously produced SAF blend was successfully flown. As per oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri, by 2025, if India targets to blend 1% SAF blending in Jet fuel, it would require about 14 crore litre of SAF annually. More ambitiously, if India targets for 5% SAF blend, it will require about 70 crore litre of SAF/ annum. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a green aviation fuel plant in India. The bio-ATF plant will be based on technology developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) and Engineers India.