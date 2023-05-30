Home Business

BPCL to start supplying bio-ATF from 2025-26, firm in touch with OEMs

BPCL said it is in touch with OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and exploring tie-ups with ‘technology people’ to set up SAF plants in India.

Published: 30th May 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

BPCL (Photo | EPS)

BPCL (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will start supplying bio-ATF (aviation turbine fuel) or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to airlines from 2025-26, said a senior official of the company.

BPCL said it is in touch with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and exploring tie-ups with ‘technology people’ to set up SAF plants in India. “We are working on bio-ATF. We are exploring tie-ups with technology people and airplane manufacturers so that we can collaborate and come out with demonstrable technology,” said Bharat L Newakar, chief general manager (R&D), BPCL.

The country’s second-largest oil marketing company will come up with an aviation fuel plant at its Mumbai Refinery or Bina Refinery to meet the surging demand of eco-friendly fuel. Currently, it supplies 2.5 MMTPA aviation fuel to the airlines, and it will need to produce at least 1% of SAF.

Recently, India’s first commercial passenger flight using an indigenously produced SAF blend was successfully flown. As per oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri, by 2025, if India targets to blend 1% SAF blending in Jet fuel, it would require about 14 crore litre of SAF annually.

More ambitiously, if India targets for 5% SAF blend, it will require about 70 crore litre of SAF/ annum. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a green aviation fuel plant in India. The bio-ATF plant will be based on technology developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) and Engineers India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited original equipment manufacturers BPCL
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp