Equity FDI inflows fall 16% in FY23, Singapore biggest contributor

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Equity foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows declined 16% to $71 billion in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) from $85 billion in the previous year, data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed on Friday.

Singapore emerged as the biggest contributor of FDI in India with a $17 billion investment, followed by Mauritius with $6.1 billion and the US with $6 billion. Interestingly, FDI from UAE saw a 225% increase to $3.3 billion in the last financial year. Mauritius, which once used to be the biggest contributor of FDI inflows in the country, continues to see its contribution shrinking. In FY23, FDI from Mauritius dropped significantly (35%).

The computer software and hardware sector registered the highest inflows of $9.4 billion during the last financial year, followed by the services sector at 8.7 billion and trading at 4.7 billion. However, inflows from the computer software and hardware sector are down as compared to $14.5 billion in 2021-22. Meanwhile, there has been growth in the services and the trading sector, as the inflows stood at $7.1 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively.

In addition, FDI in the automobile industry fell massively to $1.9 billion in FY23 as compared to nearly $7 billion in FY22. Speaking about FDI in states, Maharashtra recorded the highest inflows of $14.8 bn during the last financial year. However, the inflows are less than what was received in FY 22 ($15.44 billion).

Also, FDI inflows in Karnataka declined to $10.42 bn in FY 23 as compared with $22 bn in FY 22. Other states/UTs like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and West Bengal also witnessed fall in the FDI inflows in FY23. On the other hand, Gujarat and Rajasthan registered positive growth of FDI inflows in FY23 at $4.71 billion and $0.91 billion, respectively.

