Fintech firm Razorpay launches Turbo UPI

Fintech major Razorpay, in partnership with NPCI and Axis Bank, has launched Turbo UPI, which is said to be the fastest UPI payment solution. 

Published: 30th May 2023 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

The firm said this new offering will allow customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly without getting redirected to a third-party UPI app during checkout. It will help businesses achieve a significant increase in the success rate of UPI payments by 10%,

Razorpay said. A recent report by PwC estimated UPI will record 1 billion transactions a day by FY26-27. The fintech firm said though UPI has become the preferred mode of payment for end users, businesses are seeking solutions to address issues such as reliance on third-party UPI apps, and a lack of visibility into their customer drop-offs during the payment process.

