Go First offers monthly retention allowance of Rs 1L to stop pilots’ exodus

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fearing an exodus of more pilots, grounded airline Go First is planning to raise the salaries of its employed flight captains by Rs 1 lakh per month and Rs 50,000 for first officers in a bid to retain them after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.

The cash-strapped airline is calling this a retention allowance and it will come into effect on June 1. The allowance will also be offered to those who have resigned but are willing to join back by June 15. A longevity bonus will also be offered to long-serving staff.

“The above retention allowance will be applicable to all Captains and First Officers who are released online for flying and are on our payroll as on 31st May 2023. It will also include those who may have resigned till date but are willing to withdraw their resignation by 15th June 2023,” the airline told in a mail to employees.

The airline has also credited April Salaries to a section of its workforce to generate confidence of a revival.

This lucrative offer by Go First comes amidst reports that about 200 pilots have joined Air India. The Tata Group airline held walk-in interviews for pilots earlier this month and had informed receiving more than 700 applications for the same.

Meanwhile, rival budget carriers SpiceJet increased the salaries of captains to Rs 7.5 lakh-a-month for 75 hours of flying while IndiGo has a minor bonus. Go First said if things shape up as per the progress plan, it won’t take long before they fly again.

“As you are aware we are working with the right earnest to resume the operations soon. If things shape up as per the present progress and plan, it won’t take long before we will be flying again which will also enable us to be regular on salary payments,” the airline told in the mail.

Last week, the aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) - gave a month’s time to Go First to submit a restructuring or revival plan for resuming operations. The has been asked to furnish the status of the availability of the operational aircraft fleet, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding and working capital, and arrangements with lessors and vendors, among other details.

