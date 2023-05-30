Mkt settles at 5-month high, Sensex touches 63,000 level

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market closed at a five-month high on Monday after BSE benchmark Sensex scaled the 63,000 mark briefly in the early trading hours. Besides expectations of a good monsoon and Q4 earnings, local markets are surging towards hitting a fresh all-time high after the US lawmakers reached a debt ceiling limit settlement.

For the day, the 30-share pack Sensex jumped 344.69 points, or 0.55%, to close at 62,846.38 while the boarded NSE Nifty50 gained 114.10 points, or 0.6%2, to settle at 18,613.45. Sensex had hit its all-time high of 63,583 in December last year.

“The recent rally in the Indian markets has been largely influenced by the developments in Wall Street, particularly the raising of the debt ceiling in the United States. This has provided a boost of confidence to investors and contributed to the positive sentiment in the market,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

The debt ceiling agreement was struck by US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy over the weekend. The agreement requires a green signal from the US Congress before June 5 to avoid an economically destabilizing default.

“The domestic benchmarks experienced a strong rally and came close to their lifetime highs, primarily driven by positive global cues and robust predictions of domestic economic growth,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

An in-principle approval from US leaders for raising the US debt ceiling has generated optimism among global investors, who are now anticipating the next monetary plan of the Fed and economic data points, added Nair. Meanwhile, the US PCE inflation rate that came in higher than anticipated raised the prospect of another rate hike by the Fed in its June meeting.

