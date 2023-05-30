ONGC Videsh not in a hurry to repatriate dividend from Russia project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), a subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has less than $100 million of dividend income lying in Russia because of the Ukraine conflict but the company is not in a hurry to bring it back.

According to a report, an official of the firm said Indian state oil firms have invested $5.46 billion in buying stakes in four different assets in Russia including a 49.9% stake in the Vankorneft oil and gas field and another 29.9% in the TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha fields. The official said they get dividends on profits made by the operating consortium from selling oil and gas produced from the fields.

Soon after invading Ukraine in February last year, Russia put restrictions on the repatriation of dollars to check volatility in foreign exchange rates. “We are not in a hurry to get it back as the company has capital and operating expenses for the three projects in Russia,” Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of ONGC Videsh. “It is business as usual as far as dividend is concerned.”

Meanwhile, ONGC said it would invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 on energy transition projects as it targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. Its Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said, “We are now confident that we can achieve net-zero for Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions by 2038.”

The company is planning to scale up electricity generation from renewable sources from 189 MW to 1 GW by 2030. It already has 5-GW of projects planned in Rajasthan and is scouting for a similar capacity.

Natural gas output is slated to rise from 20.636 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2022-23 to 23.621 bcm in 2023-24, 26.08 bcm in the following year and 27.16 bcm in 2025-26, it said. This rise in output is due to projects the firm is implementing on both the east and west coast to raise productivity from current fields and bringing new discoveries into production.

