Home Business

ONGC Videsh not in a hurry to repatriate dividend from Russia project

The company expects to reclaim its 20% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project in the near future: Rajarshi Gupta, MD

Published: 30th May 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

ONGC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), a subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has less than $100 million of dividend income lying in Russia because of the Ukraine conflict but the company is not in a hurry to bring it back. 

According to a report, an official of the firm said Indian state oil firms have invested $5.46 billion in buying stakes in four different assets in Russia including a 49.9% stake in the Vankorneft oil and gas field and another 29.9% in the TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha fields. The official said they get dividends on profits made by the operating consortium from selling oil and gas produced from the fields. 

Soon after invading Ukraine in February last year, Russia put restrictions on the repatriation of dollars to check volatility in foreign exchange rates. “We are not in a hurry to get it back as the company has capital and operating expenses for the three projects in Russia,” Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of ONGC Videsh. “It is business as usual as far as dividend is concerned.”

Meanwhile, ONGC said it would invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 on energy transition projects as it targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. Its Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said, “We are now confident that we can achieve net-zero for Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions by 2038.” 

The company is planning to scale up electricity generation from renewable sources from 189 MW to 1 GW by 2030. It already has 5-GW of projects planned in Rajasthan and is scouting for a similar capacity. 
Natural gas output is slated to rise from 20.636 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2022-23 to 23.621 bcm in 2023-24, 26.08 bcm in the following year and 27.16 bcm in 2025-26, it said. This rise in output is due to projects the firm is implementing on both the east and west coast to raise productivity from current fields and bringing new discoveries into production.

According to a report, an official of the firm said Indian state oil firms have invested $5.46 billion in buying stakes in four different assets in Russia including a 49.9% stake in the Vankorneft oil and gas field and another 29.9% in the TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha fields. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONGC Russia PSU oil firms
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp