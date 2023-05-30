RBI achieved its motive, Oppn can say what it wants: FM on Rs 2,000 withdrawal 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has achieved its motive with Rs 2000 as it was introduced to remonetise the economy. Taking a dig at the Opposition, she said it can say whatever it wants.

Commenting on former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram’s criticism of the Rs 2,000 withdrawal, the minister said, “He should not make frivolous statements and understand the process.” Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai to mark nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Sitharaman said the decision on the withdrawal of Rs 2000 was solely taken by the RBI as it decides on the currency.

The central bank withdrew Rs 2000 note circulation earlier this month. The apex bank has allowed people to exchange or deposit these notes till September 30 while remaining legal tender. Meanwhile, on inflation, she said the government is keeping an eye on the price rise. “Retail inflation has come down to 4.8% and the gross inflation is close to negative.

We are continuously monitoring inflation. We are monitoring the prices of food grains, vegetables, fruits etc., from different local markets all across the country,” Sitharaman said. “Wherever there is the need to intervene, the government is taking steps to bring down the prices of particular commodities,” she added. On the issue of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022, FM said the Centre is giving `6,000 per annum to the farmers.

“…Government has ensured that there will be no price hike in fertilizers, seeds… to control the cost side of farming,” She added. She further added that Indian farmers are producing and exporting various farm products such as rice, vegetables, fruits, etc., which earns them more profit. It was all possible because of the efforts of the Modi-led government.

