Home Business

RBI achieved its motive, Oppn can say what it wants: FM on Rs 2,000 withdrawal 

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has achieved its motive with Rs 2000 as it was introduced to remonetise the economy.

Published: 30th May 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2k notes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has achieved its motive with Rs 2000 as it was introduced to remonetise the economy. Taking a dig at the Opposition, she said it can say whatever it wants. 

Commenting on former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram’s criticism of the Rs 2,000 withdrawal, the minister said, “He should not make frivolous statements and understand the process.” Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai to mark nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Sitharaman said the decision on the withdrawal of Rs 2000 was solely taken by the RBI as it decides on the currency.  

 The central bank withdrew Rs 2000 note circulation earlier this month. The apex bank has allowed people to exchange or deposit these notes till September 30 while remaining legal tender. Meanwhile, on inflation, she said the government is keeping an eye on the price rise. “Retail inflation has come down to 4.8% and the gross inflation is close to negative.

We are continuously monitoring inflation. We are monitoring the prices of food grains, vegetables, fruits etc., from different local markets all across the country,” Sitharaman said. “Wherever there is the need to intervene, the government is taking steps to bring down the prices of particular commodities,” she added. On the issue of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022, FM said the Centre is giving `6,000 per annum to the farmers. 

“…Government has ensured that there will be no price hike in fertilizers, seeds… to control the cost side of farming,” She added. She further added that Indian farmers are producing and exporting various farm products such as rice, vegetables, fruits, etc., which earns them more profit. It was all possible because of the efforts of the Modi-led government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Reserve Bank of India remonetise
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp