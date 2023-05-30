RBI flags governance gap in banks

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found some gaps in governance at certain banks, said the central bank’s Governor Shaktikanta Das. Addressing directors of private banks on Monday, the Governor raised concerns about instances of some banks using innovative ways to conceal the real status of stressed loans.

“It is a matter of concern that despite these guidelines on corporate governance, we have come across gaps in governance of certain banks, with the potential to cause some degree of volatility in the banking sector,” said the Governor, speaking at a Conference of the Directors in the Boards of Banks. “While these gaps have been mitigated, it is necessary that Boards and the management don’t allow such gaps to creep in,” he added.

The RBI also came across instances where banks adopted accounting methods to artificially boost the financial performance of the bank. Without naming the banks, the Governor said the central bank had spotted some instances of the sale and buyback of stressed loans between two lenders, structured deals with good borrowers to conceal stress and disbursement of new loans close to the time of repayment.

“During the course of our supervisory process, certain instances of using innovative ways to conceal the real status of stressed loans have also come to our notice,” he said. “We have also come across a few examples where one method of evergreening, after being pointed out by the regulator, was replaced by another method. Such practices beg the question as to whose interest such smart methods serve,”

Das added.

Over-aggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides, concentration or lack of adequate diversification in the deposit-credit profile can expose banks to higher risks and vulnerabilities, said the Governor.

He highlighted that directors on the Boards of banks should not have any conflict of interest that may hamper their objectivity and independence. He said the domestic banking sector stands out as strong and stable with gross NPA (non-performing asset) at 4.41%, net NPA at 1.16% and provision coverage ratio at 73.2% at the end of December 2022.

“It is in times such as these that complacency may set in. We have to bear in mind that risks often get overlooked or forgotten when things are going well. Therefore, Boards of Directors of banks and their senior management should maintain a constant vigil on external risks and build-up of internal vulnerabilities, if any,” said the Governor.

‘RBI spotted NPA sale, buyback between lenders’

Without naming the banks, the Governor said RBI had spotted instances of sale and buyback of stressed loans between two lenders, structured deals with good borrowers to conceal stress and disbursement of new loans close to the time of repayment. Over-aggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides deposit-credit profile can expose banks to higher risks, he said.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found some gaps in governance at certain banks, said the central bank’s Governor Shaktikanta Das. Addressing directors of private banks on Monday, the Governor raised concerns about instances of some banks using innovative ways to conceal the real status of stressed loans. “It is a matter of concern that despite these guidelines on corporate governance, we have come across gaps in governance of certain banks, with the potential to cause some degree of volatility in the banking sector,” said the Governor, speaking at a Conference of the Directors in the Boards of Banks. “While these gaps have been mitigated, it is necessary that Boards and the management don’t allow such gaps to creep in,” he added. The RBI also came across instances where banks adopted accounting methods to artificially boost the financial performance of the bank. Without naming the banks, the Governor said the central bank had spotted some instances of the sale and buyback of stressed loans between two lenders, structured deals with good borrowers to conceal stress and disbursement of new loans close to the time of repayment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “During the course of our supervisory process, certain instances of using innovative ways to conceal the real status of stressed loans have also come to our notice,” he said. “We have also come across a few examples where one method of evergreening, after being pointed out by the regulator, was replaced by another method. Such practices beg the question as to whose interest such smart methods serve,” Das added. Over-aggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides, concentration or lack of adequate diversification in the deposit-credit profile can expose banks to higher risks and vulnerabilities, said the Governor. He highlighted that directors on the Boards of banks should not have any conflict of interest that may hamper their objectivity and independence. He said the domestic banking sector stands out as strong and stable with gross NPA (non-performing asset) at 4.41%, net NPA at 1.16% and provision coverage ratio at 73.2% at the end of December 2022. “It is in times such as these that complacency may set in. We have to bear in mind that risks often get overlooked or forgotten when things are going well. Therefore, Boards of Directors of banks and their senior management should maintain a constant vigil on external risks and build-up of internal vulnerabilities, if any,” said the Governor. ‘RBI spotted NPA sale, buyback between lenders’ Without naming the banks, the Governor said RBI had spotted instances of sale and buyback of stressed loans between two lenders, structured deals with good borrowers to conceal stress and disbursement of new loans close to the time of repayment. Over-aggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides deposit-credit profile can expose banks to higher risks, he said.