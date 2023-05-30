Reliance Capital lenders agree on plan of equal distribution of proceeds 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The lenders of Reliance Capital have agreed to distribute the funds, to be received from IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) resolution plan, in proportion to the banks’ admitted claims.

As per the agreement, there will be no distinction between consenting and dissenting members.

Usually, in the cases of firms undergoing the insolvency process, consenting members are paid as per the resolution plan while dissenters are paid as per the liquidation value. With this development, the lenders of Reliance Capital are unlikely to have any disputes among the creditors.

The Plan Value of the Hinduja Group firm IIHL resolution plan is nearly Rs10,000 crores. IIHL was the sole bidder in the second round of auction conducted by the RCap lenders. “The distribution of funds under the Resolution Plan for priority secured creditors, secured creditors, unsecured creditors, and operational creditors, based on plan value, has been approved by almost 99% votes,” said a source.

Bankers are expecting a recovery of about Rs 10,000 crore from the sale of debt-ridden Reliance Capital, which is below the liquidation value pegged at Rs 12,500-Rs 13,000 crores. The entire bid amount by IIHL will be paid upfront in cash, as per the sources. The deadline to submit the resolution plan to National Company Law Tribunal is July 15 and the CoC is confident of meeting the deadline.

