Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March

BENGALURU: With a significant increase in job opportunities, the country’s urban unemployment rate declined to 6.8% in the January-March 2023 quarter, which is the lowest ever since the periodic labour force survey(PLFS) began in 2018-19.

In the previous quarter, the unemployment rate stood at 7.2%. During the same quarter a year ago, it stood at 8.2%, according to PLFS. In Q4FY23, the unemployment rate for women stood at 9.2% from 9.6% in the previous quarter. For men, the unemployment rate fell 50 basis points.

It stood at 6% in Q4FY23 compared to 6.5% in the previous quarter. The unemployment rate for males in the year-ago period was 7.7%. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) increased to 48.5% in the January-March quarter compared to 48.2% in the previous quarter.

