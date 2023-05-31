As global crude prices fall, private oil retailers cut petrol, diesel prices by Rs 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the crude price in the international market softened, private oil companies have started selling petrol and diesel at cheaper prices than state-owned companies. Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, India’s largest private fuel retailer, on Tuesday, announced selling petrol and diesel for Rs 1 less than the fuel sold by petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

This announcement came after Jio-bp started selling superior grade diesel Rs 1 per litre cheaper than normal or regular grade diesel sold by other companies. However, Jio-bp reduced only prices of diesel, Nayara is selling both diesel and petrol at rates below state-owned firms.

“We are extending a discounted price on both petrol and diesel for a limited duration, while ensuring that our customers continue to experience the renowned quality and quantity they have come to expect from us,” said Madhur Taneja, Nayara’s chief marketing officer. Meanwhile, HPCL, BPCL and IOCL continue to hold prices despite a drop in international rates.

The companies have kept unchanged for a record 14th month in a row as they recoup the losses suffered last year. Brent Crude Future, the benchmark of crude price in the international market, was trading at $74.02 a barrel at 7.11 pm IST.

In India, Nayara Energy has 6000+ petrol pumps spread across the length and breadth of the country and over 1,200 petrol pumps in various stages of commissioning. It plans to have a solid network of 8200+ petrol pumps by 2024.

