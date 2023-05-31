Bank fraud value down 50 per cent, cases go up in 2022-23

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the growing reach of financial services in the country, the number of frauds in the banking system has also increased. The number of bank frauds has increased 48% to 13,530 in the previous financial year, according to RBI’s Annual Report. A total of 9,097 frauds had taken place in 2021-22.

However, the value of frauds has plunged by 50% to Rs 30,252 crore in 2022-23 as compared to the Rs 59,819 crore in 2021-22. In 2020-21, the number of frauds was 7,338 and amount involved was Rs 1,32,389 crore. “An assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that while private sector banks reported maximum number of frauds, public sector banks continued to contribute maximum to the fraud amount during 2022-23,” according to the the report.

Frauds occurred predominantly in the category of digital payments (card/internet), in terms of number, added the report. “While small value card/internet frauds contributed maximum to the number of frauds reported by the private sector banks, the frauds in public sector banks were mainly in loan portfolio,” the RBI said.

According to the central bank report frauds reported in a year could have occurred several years prior to the year of reporting. During 2022-23, while public sector banks reported 3,405 frauds involving Rs 21,125 crore, private banks reported 8,932 cases involving Rs 8,727 crore. The rest were from foreign banks, financial institutions, small finance banks, and payment banks.

As per the data, 95% or Rs 28,792 crore of the total Rs 30,252 crore was reported in cases related to loans (advances). The central bank also said an analysis of the vintage of frauds reported during 2021-22 and 2022-23 shows a significant time-lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and its detection.

The amount involved in frauds that occurred in previous financial years formed 93.7% of the frauds reported in 2021-22 in terms of value. The report said there was a 55% decline in the amount involved in the total frauds reported during 2021-22 over 2020-21.

Similarly, 94.5% of the frauds reported in 2022-23 by value occurred in previous financial years.

The central bank said amounts involved reported do not reflect the amount of loss incurred. Depending on recoveries, the loss incurred gets reduced. Further, the entire amount involved is not necessarily diverted. The central bank said it would be taking more steps to check fraud in the banking sector.

