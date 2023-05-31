Home Business

Go First lessors’ request to repossess aircraft on hold, not rejected: DGCA

The DGCA’s stance regarding the lessors’ effort to take back their planes comes despite a 2001 global treaty,  the Cape Town Convention, to protect repossession rights.

Published: 31st May 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Go First airline

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said Go First airline’s lessors’ request to repossess planes has been put on hold but not been rejected.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) stance regarding the lessors’ effort to take back their planes comes despite a 2001 global treaty,  the Cape Town Convention, to protect repossession rights.

The regulator said local laws “prevail over provisions of any international treaty that India is a signatory to”. It noted that it is not processing lessors’ request as local bankruptcy imposes a freeze on airline’s assets for the time being.

Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, was granted bankruptcy protection on May 10. The cash-strapped airline on Tuesday said it extended its flight cancellation until June 4, 2023, due to ‘operational reasons’. Last week, the DGCA gave a month’s time to Go First to submit a restructuring or revival plan for resuming operations. The company’s top executives are said to have discussed the revival plans with DGCA officials in Delhi on Monday. 

Several lessors have moved the Delhi high court, seeking to de-register their aircraft leased with the now-grounded Go First. They have claimed that it is illegitimate for the regulator to deny deregistration.
Aircraft lessors - Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Ltd, SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd and EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Ltd - on Friday moved the high court after NCLAT upheld NCLT decision seeking to take back their planes.  In a hearing on Tuesday, the NCLT-appointed Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), tasked with managing the crisis-hit Go First, told the court that returning aircraft to the lessors will render the airline, which has 7,000 employees to look after, ‘’dead’’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go First DGCA
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp