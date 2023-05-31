Home Business

Google ends support for 1st-gen Chromecast from 2013

Meanwhile, Google has introduced a new live TV experience, letting users browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers in 10 languages, including Hindi.

Published: 31st May 2023 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Image used for representational purposes

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google ended the support for the first-generation Chromecast from 2013 and said there will be no more software or security updates.

"Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance," according to Google's support page.

According to 9to5Gogole, first-generation Chromecasts looked like keys with an HDMI port on the right and a micro USB port for power and an adapter on the left. "Chrome" and the browser's logo were printed on the top.

It was an inexpensive workaround for getting video streaming apps on TVs in an era when many people had yet to make the switch to smart TVs, costing only USD 35.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the tech giant followed the Chromecast with a second-generation model two years later that was puck-shaped.

The 3rd-gen model arrived in 2018.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced a new live TV experience, letting users browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers in 10 languages, including Hindi.

Users can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Google Chromecast
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp