‘Growth momentum to continue in current fiscal’

Retail inflation, which averaged 6.7% in the previous fiscal, is expected to cool down to 5.2% in the current financial year, as per the central bank.

Published: 31st May 2023

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The country’s growth momentum is likely to sustain in 2023-24 with inflation expected to ease, supported by global and domestic factors, said the Reserve Bank of India in its latest Annual Report released on Tuesday.

“On the back of sound macroeconomic policies, softer commodity prices, a robust financial sector, a healthy corporate sector, continued fiscal policy thrust on quality of government expenditure, and new growth opportunities stemming from global realignment of supply chains, India’s growth momentum is likely to be sustained in 2023-24 in an atmosphere of easing inflationary pressures,” noted the report.

Softer global commodity and food prices, good rabi crop prospects, the government’s continued thrust on capex, higher capacity utilisation in manufacturing, double-digit credit growth, receding drag on purchasing power from high inflation and rising optimism among businesses and consumers will support country’s economic growth in the current fiscal. RBI expects 6.5% real GDP growth for 2023-24.

The risks to inflation have moderated with downward corrections in global commodity and food prices and easing of the pass-through from high input cost pressures of last year, as per the RBI. “The cumulative rise in policy repo rate by 250 bps last year would steer the disinflationary process, along with supply side measures to address transient demand-supply mismatch due to food and energy shocks,” it added.
The RBI has rased policy repo rate by 250 bps during 2022-23 from 4% to 6.5%.

Indian economy is expected to have recorded a growth of 7% in real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23,  which will help attract more foreign capital. “The favourable domestic growth outlook, lower inflation, and business-friendly policy reforms could, however, help sustain buoyant FDI inflows,” said RBI.

“With a stable exchange rate and a normal monsoon - unless an El Nino event strikes - the inflation trajectory is expected to move down over 2023-24, with headline inflation edging down to 5.2% from the average level of 6.7% recorded last year,” the report said.  Meanwhile, income of RBI rose 47% to Rs 2.36 lakh crore in the previous financial year as against Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2021-22.

