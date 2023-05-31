IT hardware production-linked incentive to penalise investment shortfall

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The revised IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has introduced a penalty of 5-10% for companies that fall short of their declared manufacturing target and also ceiling for incentives.

Besides that, the applicants will have to use firmware for servers from Indian sources or other trusted foreign sources as certified by the Indian government. The government on Tuesday notified the second phase of the Rs 17,000 production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large electronics and invited applications for the same.

As per the notification, the global firms will have to invest at least Rs 500 crore, and hybrid and domestic companies will have to invest Rs 250 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively, in the span of six years to be eligible for incentives under the scheme. The target segment includes laptops, tablets, All-in-One PCs, servers and Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF). The companies will get an incentive of about 5% for localisation of items. The applicant will localise printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) during the first year and thereon at least one component or sub-assembly need to be added every year from the bouquet of optional components or sub-assemblies provided.

The government had introduced PLI for IT hardware introduced in March 2020. The budget outlay for the first scheme was Rs 7,350 crore, and the government had offered incentives ranging from 4% to 1%. The incentive per company will be applicable on net incremental sales of manufactured goods (covered under the Target Segment) over base year, subject to ceiling of Rs 4,500 crore for global companies, Rs 2,250 Crore for Hybrid (global/domestic) companies and Rs 500 crore for domestic companies.

It has provision for a penalty of 5% from payable PLI amount if there is a shortfall in investment amount by 25%-50% during a year and a penalty of 10% if the shortfall is over 50%.

