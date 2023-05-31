More Indian start-ups face valuation cuts; Byju’s marked down by 62 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid gloomy economic scenario, investors have slashed valuation of several start-ups yet again. After reducing the valuation of Byju’s in April, BlackRock, the US-based firm, has again slashed the valuation of the edtech company to about $8.4 billion, about 62% cut.

BlackRock is a minority investor in Byju’s and this comes at a time when the edtech company is yet to file its FY22 results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Byju’s recently raised $250 million in a fresh funding round and investment firm Davidson Kempner has invested in the company.

The fund-raising announcement came a few days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches and seizure action at the premises of the edtech major under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Another US-based investor Fidelity Investments has cut the fair value of Meesho by 9.7% and this makes the valuation of Meesho at nearly $4.4 billion. Last month, Meesho said it is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven this year and has logged 120 million average monthly active users in 2022.

Backed by Marquee investors, including Fidelity, Softbank, Prosus, Meta, B Capital, Sequoia Capital and Elevation, the ecommerce marketplace has raised about $1.1 billion in funding till date and has a cash buffer of about $400 million.

Meesho’s CFO Dhiresh Bansal had said over the last few quarters, the company has seen rising traction with users across the country flocking to the platform. “With economies of scale kicking in and our strong focus on profitable growth, we are very close to becoming EBITDA positive. Our key business differentiators such as an asset-light business model have proven to be effective levers in this journey,” he had said.

US-based asset management companies have been slashing valuation of Indian start-ups amid growing macroeconomic challenges. Just a few days ago, US-based Baron Capital had marked down food delivery company Swiggy’s valuation by another 10%. “The correction in the global economy and inflationary trend made investors go slow world over including India. Investors lost value due to a drop in valuation and it is yet to pick up,” said Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

