Outgoing TCS CEO says firm’s best years are ahead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan is confident that the firm’s best years are ahead. “I look forward to cheering all of you on and your continued success from outside,” said Gopinathan in his note to employees.

Gopinathan will continue to remain with TCS till September 15 until the transition is over. TCS’s BFSI vertical president and global head K Krithivasan will take over as TCS CEO and MD from June 1,2023. In the letter, Gopinathan said, “This week marks the culmination of my two-decade long journey with TCS. I will step down from my role as CEO & MD on May 31, 2023. It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us.”

He took over the role of TCS CEO in 2017 after N Chandrasekaran was elevated as Tata Sons Chairman.

He also said, “Our focus of operational rigour, strategic transformation, innovation, and profitable growth has helped TCS grow revenues from $17.5 billion in March 2017 to $27.9 billion in March 2023.”

He added in the note about redefinition of the company’s service portfolio and market positioning by introducing the Business 4.0 and Growth & Transformation frameworks.

