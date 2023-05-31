Home Business

Outgoing TCS CEO says firm’s best years are ahead

He took over the role of TCS CEO in 2017 after N Chandrasekaran was elevated as Tata Sons Chairman.

Published: 31st May 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan is confident that the firm’s best years are ahead. “I look forward to cheering all of you on and your continued success from outside,” said Gopinathan in his note to employees.

Gopinathan will continue to remain with TCS till September 15 until the transition is over. TCS’s BFSI vertical president and global head  K Krithivasan will take over as TCS CEO and MD from June 1,2023. In the letter, Gopinathan said, “This week marks the culmination of my two-decade long journey with TCS. I will step down from my role as CEO & MD on May 31, 2023. It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us.”

He took over the role of TCS CEO in 2017 after N Chandrasekaran was elevated as Tata Sons Chairman.
He also said, “Our focus of operational rigour, strategic transformation, innovation, and profitable growth has helped TCS grow revenues from $17.5 billion in March 2017 to $27.9 billion in March 2023.”
He added in the note about redefinition of the company’s service portfolio and market positioning by introducing the Business 4.0 and Growth & Transformation frameworks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Gopinathan TCS CEO
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp