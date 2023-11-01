Airtel profit falls 38% to Rs 1,341 crore, ARPU rises to Rs 203

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit declined by 37.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,341 crore for the July-September quarter due to the payments towards a one-time licence fee.

The company’s net profit stood Rs 2,145 crore in the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income (before exceptional items) came in at Rs 2,960 crore, up by 44.2% YoY. Airtel’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) came at Rs 19,665 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 53.1%, up 176 basis points YoY. Its India’s revenues for the quarter have increased by 10.9% YoY to Rs 26,995 crore. Mobile revenues of the company grew by 11% YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G/5G customer additions during the year.

“This has been yet another quarter of solid revenue growth and improved margins. Our India revenue continues to gain momentum and grew sequentially by 2.4%... We added 7.7 million 4G/5G net subscribers and exited the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 203.,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director of Airtel.

The company improved its average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs .203 as against Rs 190 in the previous year for the same period. It is the highest among the telecom operators. ARPU of Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator is Rs 181.7 while Vodafone Idea’s ARPU is Rs 142 in Q2FY24.

Q2 earnings

Consolidated net profit: Rs 1,341 cr

Down: 37.5%

Revenue: Rs 37,044 crore

Up: 7.3%

Net 4G/5G subscribers addition: 7.7 million

ARPU*: Rs 203

*ARPU: Average revenue per user

