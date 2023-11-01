‘Cyber insurance to see prominence in future’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyber insurance and real-time threat dashboards will see prominence in the future as companies can consider these to uplift their cyber resilience programmes.

In its 2024 Cybersecurity Trends, TCS cybersecurity experts pointed out that currently, leaders in cybersecurity understand the need to prepare for generative AI threats and opportunity—with insurance becoming less of a choice and more of a necessity.

“As a core precautionary method, a centralised visibility dashboard is a tool we expect many companies to invest in as it can plan, track, and react to attacks while giving insights into real-time cyber risks,” the experts said. Also, in future, user authentication, AI and machine learning will continue to grow in influence. Leaders can use new technology to help balance security with user experience by analysing the risk of login attempts, verifying users via behavioural data, biometric data, or multifactor authentication, as per the company’s cybersecurity trends.

The adoption rate of sovereign cloud is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more countries and regions develop data sovereignty laws and initiatives.

