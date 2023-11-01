Home Business

‘Cyber insurance to see prominence in future’

The adoption rate of sovereign cloud is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more countries and regions develop data sovereignty laws and initiatives.

Published: 01st November 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyber insurance and real-time threat dashboards will see prominence in the future as companies can consider these to uplift their cyber resilience programmes. 

In its 2024 Cybersecurity Trends, TCS cybersecurity experts pointed out that currently, leaders in cybersecurity understand the need to prepare for generative AI threats and opportunity—with insurance becoming less of a choice and more of a necessity.

“As a core precautionary method, a centralised visibility dashboard is a tool we expect many companies to invest in as it can plan, track, and react to attacks while giving insights into real-time cyber risks,” the experts said. Also, in future, user authentication, AI and machine learning will continue to grow in influence. Leaders can use new technology to help balance security with user experience by analysing the risk of login attempts, verifying users via behavioural data, biometric data, or multifactor authentication, as per the company’s cybersecurity trends.

The adoption rate of sovereign cloud is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more countries and regions develop data sovereignty laws and initiatives.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber insurance Cybersecurity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp