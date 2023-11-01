Home Business

Meesho announces reset & recharge break for its employees from Nov 11-19

The eecommerce marketplace said this break is for employee wellness, and most importantly, they can prioritise their mental well-being.

Published: 01st November 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Meesho_logo

Logo of Meesho

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid debates over Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s recent comment on 70-hour work week and employees’ mental well-being, Meesho has announced its third consecutive annual reset and recharge, a nine-day hiatus for its employees from November 11-19. 

Meesho has said after the break when employees return to work, there will be a sense of joy and vigour in the team. The eecommerce marketplace said this break is for employee wellness, and most importantly, they can prioritise their mental well-being.

This comes after the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale, which saw 1.6 crore new app installs from October 6-15. Recently, it also revamped its parental policies. Last year, McKinsey Health Institute conducted a survey of nearly 15,000 employees and in India, respondents expressed elevated rates of outcome- burnout, distress, anxiety and depression.

Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resource officer of Meesho, said, “Over the past couple of years, we have been impressed by the intangible yet positive influence that the Reset and Recharge break has exerted on our employees’ mental well-being. After their return to work from the break, we have observed a palpable sense of joy and renewed vigour in our team.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N R Narayana Murthy Meesho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp