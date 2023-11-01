Meesho announces reset & recharge break for its employees from Nov 11-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid debates over Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s recent comment on 70-hour work week and employees’ mental well-being, Meesho has announced its third consecutive annual reset and recharge, a nine-day hiatus for its employees from November 11-19.

Meesho has said after the break when employees return to work, there will be a sense of joy and vigour in the team. The eecommerce marketplace said this break is for employee wellness, and most importantly, they can prioritise their mental well-being.

This comes after the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale, which saw 1.6 crore new app installs from October 6-15. Recently, it also revamped its parental policies. Last year, McKinsey Health Institute conducted a survey of nearly 15,000 employees and in India, respondents expressed elevated rates of outcome- burnout, distress, anxiety and depression.

Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resource officer of Meesho, said, “Over the past couple of years, we have been impressed by the intangible yet positive influence that the Reset and Recharge break has exerted on our employees’ mental well-being. After their return to work from the break, we have observed a palpable sense of joy and renewed vigour in our team.”

