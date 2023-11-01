Q2 GDP growth will surprise on the upside: Das  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the second quarter GDP numbers might surprise on the upside. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Das said: “Looking at the momentum of economic activity, looking at a few early data points that have come in a few early indicators, I can say the second quarter GDP number as and when it is released at the end of November, in all probability will surprise everyone on the upside.” The RBI estimates the real GDP growth for the second quarter of the current fiscal to come at 6.4%.

Das said geopolitical uncertainties are the biggest risk to global growth at present, but India is better placed to handle it as compared to other countries. When asked about the country’s inclusion in the J P Morgan global bond indices, Das said that this is a double-edged sword with positives and negatives. He said the move can get an additional $25 billion into the country as estimated by analysts, but it can potentially lead to an outflow as passive investors’ money can move out as the country weightage moves.

