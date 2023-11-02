Govt clears 110 applications for laptop, PC imports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has cleared 110 applications of the 111 requests received for allowing imports of laptops, computers and other IT hardware products so far. According to the reports, the companies that received approvals include Dell International Services India, Apple India, HP India Sales Pvt Ltd, Lenovo (India), ASUS India, IBM India, Samsung India Electronics, Xiaomi Technology India, Cisco Commerce India, Siemens Ltd and Bosch Ltd. “As many as 111 applications were received so far seeking authorization for the import of IT products,” said an official.

Last month, the government tweaked rules to import laptops in the country. It introduced an import management system, which mandates companies to register, and give details of quantity and value to import IT hardware from overseas. The purpose was to monitor shipments of laptops, tablets and computers into the country from trusted sources. “110 import authorisations have been issued. Major IT hardware companies have availed authorisations. All applications received are being disposed of within the time stipulated. There is no pendency,”said the official.

After getting overwhelming response for the PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing, the government came up with a revised Rs 17,000 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware in May 2023. The purpose of the scheme was to boost domestic production of laptops, tablets, all-in-all PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices in the country. However, the scheme didn’t yield the desired result. In August 2023, the government mandated the requirement of licence to import these items from November 1, 2023.

Laptop Import

Dell, Apple, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, IBM, Samsung, Xiaomi, Cisco, Siemens, Bosch have received approval for import of laptops, PC, other IT hardwares

