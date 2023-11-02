Home Business

India Cements' loss mounts as company faces working capital crunch

ICL’s losses continued after the company’s plans to raise working capital from selling land parcels didn’t materialise.

Published: 02nd November 2023 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  India Cements Limited (ICL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 85.54 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, narrowed from the loss of Rs 121 crore in the same period last year. The cement maker posted a loss of Rs 73.58 crore in the quarter ending June 2023. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,264 crore compared to Rs 1,327 crore in the same period the previous year.  Despite reduction of coal prices, its cost of production remains high due to vintage plants.  

ICL’s losses continued after the company’s plans to raise working capital from selling land parcels didn’t materialise. The company requires a working capital of nearly Rs 300 crore. India Cements managing director N Srinivasan said, “The company plans to raise working capital by recovering advances, including advances to India Cements Infrastructures Limited and Coromandel Sugars, from the group companies.” He said with this working capital, ICL will reduce cost of production by modernising its manufacturing facilities and hopes to be competitive with its peers in eight months.

India Cements’s total expenses in the second quarter of FY24 were down 10% to Rs 1,375.36 crore. The company’s overall volume for the quarter under review was 23.70 lakh tonnes as compared to 22.54 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Cements Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp