Three-day week work from office at Infosys

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made it mandatory for its employees to work from office for all five days a week, the country’s second largest IT services company Infosys has asked its employees in entry to mid-level roles to work from the office thrice a week from November 20.

From March 2020, employees have been working from home, and in April last year, the company began its hybrid model, offering flexibility to employees. In an email to employees, it said, “To strengthen engagement of our workforce in hybrid model and to ensure we lead from the front, all our offshore employees are required to work from respective base location offices for three days a week effective November 20, 2023.”If they are not in base offices, it said they can start working from base location with effect from December 4, 2023.

Infosys in its recent earnings conference said they want to remain flexible with its employees. “Every quarter, every week, we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said. The announcement comes at a time when its founder Narayana Murthy urged the youth to work 12 hours a day.

Puneet Arora, managing partner, Biz Staffing Comrade, said, “There’s no doubt people want to continue to work remotely, but there’s a disconnect between what people think that they want, versus what in the long run might be good for them.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made it mandatory for its employees to work from office for all five days a week, the country’s second largest IT services company Infosys has asked its employees in entry to mid-level roles to work from the office thrice a week from November 20. From March 2020, employees have been working from home, and in April last year, the company began its hybrid model, offering flexibility to employees. In an email to employees, it said, “To strengthen engagement of our workforce in hybrid model and to ensure we lead from the front, all our offshore employees are required to work from respective base location offices for three days a week effective November 20, 2023.”If they are not in base offices, it said they can start working from base location with effect from December 4, 2023. Infosys in its recent earnings conference said they want to remain flexible with its employees. “Every quarter, every week, we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said. The announcement comes at a time when its founder Narayana Murthy urged the youth to work 12 hours a day. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Puneet Arora, managing partner, Biz Staffing Comrade, said, “There’s no doubt people want to continue to work remotely, but there’s a disconnect between what people think that they want, versus what in the long run might be good for them.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp