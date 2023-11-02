Home Business

Three-day week work from office at Infosys

From March 2020, employees have been working from home, and in April last year,  the company began its hybrid model, offering flexibility to employees.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made it mandatory for its employees to work from office for all five days a week, the country’s second largest IT services company Infosys has asked its employees in entry to mid-level roles to work from the office thrice a week from November 20.

From March 2020, employees have been working from home, and in April last year,  the company began its hybrid model, offering flexibility to employees. In an email to employees, it said, “To strengthen engagement of our workforce in hybrid model and to ensure we lead from the front, all our offshore employees are required to work from respective base location offices for three days a week effective November 20, 2023.”If they are not in base offices, it said they can start working from base location with effect from December 4, 2023.

Infosys in its recent earnings conference said they want to remain flexible with its employees. “Every quarter, every week, we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said. The announcement comes at a time when its founder Narayana Murthy urged the youth to work 12 hours a day.  

Puneet Arora, managing partner, Biz Staffing Comrade, said, “There’s no doubt people want to continue to work remotely, but there’s a disconnect between what people think that they want, versus what in the long run might be good for them.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Infosys work from office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp