Home Business

CERT-In begins probe into Apple threat message

The government warded off the charges, and said it asked Apple to participate in the probe to determine the reason behind this message.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

The CERT-In is the federal technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding the Indian cyber space. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CERT-In, a cybersecurity investigation unit under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has begun its probe into the Apple warning message sent to several Opposition party Members of Parliament, said IT Secretary S Krishnan on Thursday. 

Krishnan, while speaking to the media, also mentioned that a notice has been sent to the American tech-giant. “CERT-In has started its probe... they (Apple) will cooperate in this probe,” said Krishnan. 

Earlier this week, parliamentarians including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, and Congress’ Shashi Tharoor shared screenshots of warning messages reading a hacking attempt made by state-sponsored attackers on their social media platforms. These individuals have alleged the government is conducting surveillance on them. 

The government warded off the charges, and said it asked Apple to participate in the probe to determine the reason behind this message.  Minister of  Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government takes its role in safeguarding privacy and security of all citizens seriously and is committed to investigating these notifications to uncover the truth.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple threat CERT-In Ministry of Electronics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp