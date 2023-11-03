CERT-In begins probe into Apple threat message

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CERT-In, a cybersecurity investigation unit under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has begun its probe into the Apple warning message sent to several Opposition party Members of Parliament, said IT Secretary S Krishnan on Thursday.

Krishnan, while speaking to the media, also mentioned that a notice has been sent to the American tech-giant. “CERT-In has started its probe... they (Apple) will cooperate in this probe,” said Krishnan.

Earlier this week, parliamentarians including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, and Congress’ Shashi Tharoor shared screenshots of warning messages reading a hacking attempt made by state-sponsored attackers on their social media platforms. These individuals have alleged the government is conducting surveillance on them.

The government warded off the charges, and said it asked Apple to participate in the probe to determine the reason behind this message. Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government takes its role in safeguarding privacy and security of all citizens seriously and is committed to investigating these notifications to uncover the truth.

