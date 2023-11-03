Home Business

Cognizant Q3 net profit down 16%

The company expects its fourth quarter revenue to be $4.69-$4.82 billion, a decline of 3.1% and full year 2023 revenue is expected to be $19.3-$19.4 billion, a decline of 0.7% to flat.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cognizant

Cognizant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Nasdaq-listed Cognizant has reported a 16.5% decline in its net profit at $525
million for the third quarter ended September 2023, compared to $629 million in the same quarter last year.  The company’s revenue was flat at  $4.89 billion as compared to $4.85 billion in the year-ago period.

The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be $4.69-$4.82 billion, a decline of 3.1% and full year 2023 revenue is expected to be $19.3-$19.4 billion, a decline of 0.7% to flat. “We strengthened the company’s fundamentals during the third quarter as reflected in higher customer satisfaction scores, significantly lower voluntary attrition, and continued growth in bookings, despite economic uncertainty,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO.

Its bookings in Q3 grew 9% YoY. Total headcount at the end of Q3 stood at 346,600, a jump of 1,000 from Q2, 2023, and a decrease of 2,800 from Q3, 2022. Voluntary attrition - Tech Services on a trailing-twelve-month basis, declined to 16.2% from 19.9% in Q2 2023 and 29.2% in the third quarter of 2022.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cognizant Nasdaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp