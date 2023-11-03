Home Business

'Emotional decision for me': Amazon's founder Bezos says relocating to Miami

Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021.

Published: 03rd November 2023 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is relocating from Seattle to Miami to be close to his parents and his space tourism company, he announced Thursday.

"I'm planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest," the 59-year old Bezos announced on his Instagram account.

An old video accompanying the post showed Bezos giving a tour of Amazon's first office that he set up in his garage nearly three decades ago.

Bezos wrote that "it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

"I want to be close to my parents," he said, adding that the operations of his space exploration firm Blue Origin, "are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral".

Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021.

ALSO READ | Amazon to track, punish employees who work from home often: Reports

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Jeff Bezos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp