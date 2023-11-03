HCLTech’s Shiv Nadar tops Hurun Philanthropy List

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an annual donation of Rs 2,042 crore, HCLTech founder-Chairman Shiv Nadar retains the country’s Most Generous Title for the third time in five years. He has donated `5.6 crore per day, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 37 years, is the youngest philanthropist in the list. Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 crore this year. The list features individuals who have donated Rs 5 crore or more during April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun India, said, “In the past five years, number of donors contributing over Rs 100 crore has surged from two to 14, and those donating over Rs 50 crore has risen from five to 24.” He anticipates that this amount will double over next five years.

The top 10 in the list have cumulatively donated Rs 5,806 crore in FY23, as against Rs 3,034 crore in the previous year. With a donation of Rs 1,774 crore, Azim Premji & family secures the second position, followed by Mukesh Ambani & family with Rs 376 crore donation.

Four of Infosys co-founders emerge as biggest philanthropists. Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh and SD Shibulal donated Rs 189 crore, `Rs 93 crore, Rs 47 crore and Rs 35 crore, and are ranked 8, 15, 26 and 29, respectively.

