Home Business

Strong JLR sales help Tata Motors report Rs 3,764 crore net profit in Q2

Tata Motors’ consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,764 crore in Q2FY24 against a net loss of Rs 944 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tata Motors on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit as higher sales of its luxury car brand- Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)- boosted revenue and margins for the home-grown auto major. 

Tata Motors’ consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,764 crore in Q2FY24 against a net loss of Rs 944 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The automaker’s consolidated revenue in Q2FY24 rose 32.1% year-on-year to Rs 1.05 lakh crore. PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors, said, “It is pleasing to see all the businesses deliver on the well-differentiated plans this quarter.

With a strong product pipeline, a seasonally stronger second half and continued focus on cash accretive growth, we are confident of sustaining this momentum.” Driven by higher wholesales and a better mix, revenue of JLR business stood at £6.9 billion (Rs 70,000 crore) in Q2FY24, up 30% YoY.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of the JLR unit in Q2 stood at 14.9%, up 430 bps YoY. “Production and wholesale volumes are expected to gradually increase in H2…We continue to expect free cash flow of over £2bn in FY24 with net debt reducing to less than c£1bn by the end of FY24,” said Tata Motors on JLR business. JLR wholesales in Q2FY24 stood at 96,800 units (up 29% YoY) and it had an order book of 168,000 units. 

Tata Avinya EV to use JLR’s EMA platform
NEW DELHI: Tata Motors’ electric vehicle unit and its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR) have entered into an MoU for the licensing of JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform for a royalty fee for the development of Tata’s ‘premium pure electric’ vehicles series ‘Avinya’ on the EMA platform. ENS

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp