Byju's reports EBITDA loss of Rs 2,253 crore in FY22

BENGALURU: After repeated delays, edtech company Byju's has finally filed its FY22 results on Saturday.

The company posted EBITDA loss of the core business to Rs 2,253 crore y-o-y from Rs 2,406 crore in the previous year.

It said there was a margin improvement from -155% to -63% from FY21 to FY22.

However, the company did not mention its consolidated loss for FY22. In FY21, it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,589 crore, and its group revenue stood at Rs 2,428 crore.

The core business of Think & Learn - Byju's (excluding all acquisitions) reported a 2.3x growth to reach a total income of Rs 3,569 crore from Rs 1552 crore in the previous year.

“The takeaways from a uniquely belligerent year, which included nine acquisitions, are life-long learnings. The core business has demonstrated good growth, underlining the potential of edtech in India, the fastest-growing major economy," founder and group CEO Byju Raveendran said.

He added that the company will continue on the path of sustainable and profitable growth in the coming years.

