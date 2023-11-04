Home Business

Byju's reports EBITDA loss of Rs 2,253 crore in FY22

The core business of Think & Learn - Byju's (excluding all acquisitions) reported a 2.3x growth to reach a total income of Rs 3,569 crore from Rs 1552 crore in the previous year. 

Published: 04th November 2023 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After repeated delays, edtech company Byju's has finally filed its FY22 results on Saturday. 

The company posted EBITDA loss of the core business to Rs 2,253 crore y-o-y from  Rs 2,406 crore in the previous year. 

It said there was a margin improvement from -155% to -63% from FY21 to FY22.

However, the company did not mention its consolidated loss for FY22. In FY21, it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,589 crore, and its group revenue stood at Rs 2,428 crore.

The core business of Think & Learn - Byju's (excluding all acquisitions) reported a 2.3x growth to reach a total income of Rs 3,569 crore from Rs 1552 crore in the previous year. 

“The takeaways from a uniquely belligerent year, which included nine acquisitions, are life-long learnings. The core business has demonstrated good growth, underlining the potential of edtech in India, the fastest-growing major economy," founder and group CEO Byju Raveendran said.

He added that the company will continue on the path of sustainable and profitable growth in the coming years.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju EBITDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp