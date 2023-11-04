Intel partners Indian manufacturers to boost laptop production

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: American chip maker Intel on Friday announced its collaboration with eight electronics manufacturing companies in India to accelerate laptop production in India.

The company, in a statement, said the collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem is aimed at enabling them to meet both domestic and global demand.

The companies Intel is partnered with include Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, and VVDN Technologies Private Ltd. The company said for certain of these companies, this marks their first foray into laptop manufacturing.

“The collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem marks a pivotal moment for the Indian electronics industry… By enabling the laptop manufacturing process – from surface mount technology assembly to finished product – we are not only meeting the demands of the Make in India initiative but also contributing to the technological progress of the nation,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel.

In a bid to make India an electronic manufacturing hub, the government came up with an incentive scheme for large electronics. The government came up with a revised Rs 17,000 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware in May 2023, and the scheme was oversubscribed. Nearly 44 companies including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus have applied for the incentive scheme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: American chip maker Intel on Friday announced its collaboration with eight electronics manufacturing companies in India to accelerate laptop production in India. The company, in a statement, said the collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem is aimed at enabling them to meet both domestic and global demand. The companies Intel is partnered with include Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, and VVDN Technologies Private Ltd. The company said for certain of these companies, this marks their first foray into laptop manufacturing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem marks a pivotal moment for the Indian electronics industry… By enabling the laptop manufacturing process – from surface mount technology assembly to finished product – we are not only meeting the demands of the Make in India initiative but also contributing to the technological progress of the nation,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel. In a bid to make India an electronic manufacturing hub, the government came up with an incentive scheme for large electronics. The government came up with a revised Rs 17,000 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware in May 2023, and the scheme was oversubscribed. Nearly 44 companies including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus have applied for the incentive scheme. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp