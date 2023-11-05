Home Business

Public sector banks report healthy growth in profit in Q2

Asset quality of SBI saw an improvement during the quarter with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio falling 21 basis points to 2.55% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Published: 05th November 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app users. The waiver is effective from July 1, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the back of growth in net interest income (NII), which is the difference between a bank’s interest earned and paid, public sector banks reported healthy growth in their net profit for the quarter ending September 2023 (Q2FY24). 

The country’s largest lender- State Bank of India reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 14,330 crore in Q2FY24. It had reported a PAT of Rs 13,625 crore in the year-ago quarter.  Net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 rose 12.3% YoY to Rs 39,500 crore while income from other sources rose 21.6% to Rs 10,790 crore. Net interest margin, however, slipped by 12 basis points to 3.43% in Q2. 

Operating profit fell 8.07% YoY in the reporting quarter to Rs 19,417 crore while its return on assets stood at 1.01% during the quarter, a 3 bps decline. 

Asset quality of SBI saw an improvement during the quarter with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio falling 21 basis points to 2.55% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On YoY basis, GNPA improved by 97bps. Net NPA ratio came down to 0.64% by September-end as against 0.71% as of June 30.

Gross slippages in the September quarter was at Rs 4,081 crore. Provisions for the quarter fell 96% YoY to Rs 115.3 crore in Q2FY24. Gross advances grew 12.4% YoY to Rs 34.11 lakh crore while its deposits rose 12% to Rs 46.89 lakh crore. Domestic retail loan books grew by 15.68% and corporate loans by 6.62%. 

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a net profit of Rs 4,252.89 crore in Q2FY2, up 28.3% YoY. Its NII during the quarter stood at Rs 10,831 crore, up 6.4 YoY. BoB improved its asset quality, with the GNPA coming down to 3.32% of the gross advances by the end of September 2023, from 5.31% in the year-ago period. Sequentially, GNPA improved by 19 bps. Net NPAs fell to 0.76% from 1.16% in the same quarter a year ago and 0.78% in the preceding June quarter. 

Bank of India’s standalone net profit came at Rs 1,458 crore in Q2, which is higher by 52% as against Rs 960 crore recorded in the year-ago period. The public sector lender’s net interest income stood at Rs 5,740 crore in Q2FY24, a growth of 13% as against Rs 5,083 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public sector banks State Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp