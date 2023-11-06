Home Business

Now, Wipro asks all employees to work from office thrice a week from November 15

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro has now asked all its employees to work from the office thrice a week from November 15, 2023.

The IT company in a statement to TNIE said, "Recognising the immense benefits of in-person collaboration and innovation, we are now taking the next step in our workplace policy evolution and requiring all employees to work from the office three days a week, effective November 15, 2023."

The company said it strongly believes that in-person interactions are critical to the professional development of talent as well as to the company's success in driving ongoing innovation for clients.

"We look forward to welcoming all our employees to the office," it said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Wipro adopted a flexible workplace approach, and from May of this year, the company has been encouraging its employees to work from the office three times a week.

"This approach has afforded our employees the flexibility of remote work, while allowing our teams to exchange ideas and experiences in real-time, build stronger relationships at work, and access new opportunities through expanded networks. Currently, approximately 55% of our employees are coming to the office three days a week," it said.

TCS employees are already working from the office all five days a week. Another IT company Infosys has called its employees to the office from November 20.

