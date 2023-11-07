Home Business

Adani Energy profit rises 46% to Rs 284 crore

In the year-ago period, the net profit was at Rs 194 crore, a company statement said. Total revenue rose to 13,421 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,032 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Representational image of a signage of Indian conglomerate Adani is seen on a corporate building in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Energy Solutions on Monday reported a 46% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 284 crore for  September quarter 2023-24, on the back of higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, the net profit was at Rs 194 crore, a company statement said. Total revenue rose to 13,421 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,032 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue witnessed a double-digit growth in the quarter on account of factors including customer additions, the company said.

It said the proportion of renewable power in the total energy mix increased to 38%. The energy demand (units sold) improved by 9.5% year-on-year, driven by an increase in industrial segment demand.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Energy Solutions revenues net profit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp