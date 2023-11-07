Adani Energy profit rises 46% to Rs 284 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Energy Solutions on Monday reported a 46% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 284 crore for September quarter 2023-24, on the back of higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, the net profit was at Rs 194 crore, a company statement said. Total revenue rose to 13,421 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,032 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue witnessed a double-digit growth in the quarter on account of factors including customer additions, the company said.

It said the proportion of renewable power in the total energy mix increased to 38%. The energy demand (units sold) improved by 9.5% year-on-year, driven by an increase in industrial segment demand.

