Adani Energy profit rises 46% to Rs 284 crore
Published: 07th November 2023 08:56 AM | Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:56 AM
NEW DELHI: Adani Energy Solutions on Monday reported a 46% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 284 crore for September quarter 2023-24, on the back of higher revenues.
In the year-ago period, the net profit was at Rs 194 crore, a company statement said. Total revenue rose to 13,421 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,032 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue witnessed a double-digit growth in the quarter on account of factors including customer additions, the company said.
It said the proportion of renewable power in the total energy mix increased to 38%. The energy demand (units sold) improved by 9.5% year-on-year, driven by an increase in industrial segment demand.