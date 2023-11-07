Home Business

Global wine production hits lowest level since 1961, big C to blame

A number of major producers in the southern hemisphere had significant drops in production. Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil all saw output drop between 10 and 30 percent.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Wine-based cocktail

Spritz a wine-based cocktail that originated in 19th century Italy and in its modern form consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Global wine production has fallen this year to its lowest level since 1961 as vineyards were pummelled by extreme weather events, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said Tuesday.

Output reached 244.1 million hectolitres, down seven percent from last year, the intergovernmental body said as it presented its first estimates.

"Once again, extreme climatic conditions (the big C) -- such as early frost, heavy rainfall, and drought -- have significantly impacted the output of the world vineyard," said the organisation, which provides data to grape and wine producing and consuming countries.

A number of major producers in the southern hemisphere had significant drops in production. Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil all saw output drop between 10 and 30 percent.

Italy lost the title of top world producer as its output fell 12 percent, allowing France to reclaim first place as its production held steady.

ALSO READ | Race against time to rescue Argentina wine grapes

Spain held onto its position as the world's third largest wine producer although its production fell by 14 percent and was down 19 percent from its five-year average.

The silver lining, if any, for the industry is that it may help alleviate the market imbalance.

In "a context where global consumption is declining and stocks are high in many regions of the world, the expected low production could bring equilibrium to the world market," said the OIV.

While the OIV speaks of extreme weather events affecting production, they have yet to definitively link it to climate change, said Inaki Garcia de Cortazar-Atauri at the French national agronomical research institute INRAE.

A specialist on the impact of climate change on agriculture, he said that damage in Italy was due to farmed land not being able to absorb water as well as natural soil.

But "one can observe that extreme weather events are becoming more and more frequent," he said, with heat waves or rainy periods striking certain regions and adding to existing problems like mildew.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wine Wine production climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp