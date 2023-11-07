Wipro staff told to work from office three days a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro has asked all its employees to work from the office thrice a week from November 15, 2023. The IT company in a statement to TNIE said, “Recognising the immense benefits of in-person collaboration and innovation, we are now taking the next step in our workplace policy evolution and requiring all employees to work from the office three days a week, effective November 15, 2023.”

The company said it strongly believes that in-person interactions are critical to the professional development of talent as well as to the company’s success in driving ongoing innovation for clients. “We look forward to welcoming all our employees to the office,” it said. Since the onset of the pandemic, Wipro adopted a flexible workplace approach, and from May of this year, the company has been encouraging its employees to work from the office three times a week.

