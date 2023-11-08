BSNL to launch 4G in Haryana before Diwali after deploying services in Punjab

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to begin deploying its 4G services in Haryana ahead of Diwali.

Haryana will be the second state after Punjab where the telco is launching its 4G network on a pilot basis.

According to an official, the telco initially planned to deploy the network based on business interests, focusing on areas with higher demand. However, the strategy has now shifted to a statewise approach.”

“After receiving a positive response to its 4G network in Punjab, the telco plans to expand its network to other states. Following Punjab, we will soon begin offering our 4G services in Haryana,” said the official.

During the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC), PK Purwar, Chairman and MD of BSNL, had announced that the company would commence the commercial rollout of 4G services starting in December. Currently, about 40,000 customers are using its 4G network, which has been deployed on a trial basis.

The 4G launch is coming at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are deploying 5G networks. The reason for the delay in its 4G launch is believed to be related to the equipment procurement process. The telco is procuring indigenous devices for its 4G services. It has now placed an order worth Rs 19,000 crore with the TCS consortium and ITI for deploying 100,000 4G tower sites across the country.

To use India made devices

Reason for the delay in its 4G launch is believed to be related to the equipment procurement process. The telco is procuring indigenous devices for its 4G services. It has now placed an order worth `19,000 crore with the TCS consortium and ITI for deploying 100,000 4G tower sites

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to begin deploying its 4G services in Haryana ahead of Diwali. Haryana will be the second state after Punjab where the telco is launching its 4G network on a pilot basis. According to an official, the telco initially planned to deploy the network based on business interests, focusing on areas with higher demand. However, the strategy has now shifted to a statewise approach.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After receiving a positive response to its 4G network in Punjab, the telco plans to expand its network to other states. Following Punjab, we will soon begin offering our 4G services in Haryana,” said the official. During the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC), PK Purwar, Chairman and MD of BSNL, had announced that the company would commence the commercial rollout of 4G services starting in December. Currently, about 40,000 customers are using its 4G network, which has been deployed on a trial basis. The 4G launch is coming at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are deploying 5G networks. The reason for the delay in its 4G launch is believed to be related to the equipment procurement process. The telco is procuring indigenous devices for its 4G services. It has now placed an order worth Rs 19,000 crore with the TCS consortium and ITI for deploying 100,000 4G tower sites across the country. To use India made devices Reason for the delay in its 4G launch is believed to be related to the equipment procurement process. The telco is procuring indigenous devices for its 4G services. It has now placed an order worth `19,000 crore with the TCS consortium and ITI for deploying 100,000 4G tower sites Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp